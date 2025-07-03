This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 3

In the long history of hip-hop and R&B, few dates match the enduring significance of July 3. From the birthdays of industry leading lights to groundbreaking music releases, this day has hosted many iconic moments. One beloved industry figure whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Trae Tha Truth, who was born in 1980. He shot to the limelight in 2003 with his debut album Losing Composure. His commercial debut, Restless, which he dropped in 2006, peaked at No. 87 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several significant albums and singles charted on this day:

1995: R&B singer and neo soul pioneer D'Angelo dropped his debut album, Brown Sugar. The record peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

R&B singer and neo soul pioneer D'Angelo dropped his debut album, Brown Sugar. The record peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2001: Rapper Ludacris dropped “Area Codes,” the lead single from his third album Word of Mouf. It reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Rapper Ludacris dropped “Area Codes,” the lead single from his third album Word of Mouf. It reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2001: American rapper Lil' Romeo released his self-titled debut album, featuring guest appearances by Master P, Lil' Zane, and Little D. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 6 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Lil' Romeo released his self-titled debut album, featuring guest appearances by Master P, Lil' Zane, and Little D. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 6 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2012: East Coast rap veteran Prodigy released his fourth album, H.N.I.C. 3, through Infamous Records. It peaked at No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 123 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

July 3 has hosted some memorable cultural moments including:

2007: Atlanta rap legend T.I. dropped his fifth album, T.I. vs T.I.P. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, pushing over 470,000 copies in its first week. It also topped Billboard's Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Atlanta rap legend T.I. dropped his fifth album, T.I. vs T.I.P. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, pushing over 470,000 copies in its first week. It also topped Billboard's Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. 2020: New York drill legend Pop Smoke's debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was released posthumously. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it became the fourth album in the 21st century to spend 34 weeks in the top five.

Industry Changes and Challenges

July 3 also had many challenges for the industry:

1995: Acclaimed R&B trio TLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy barely a year after releasing their commercially successful second album, CrazySexyCool. They had reportedly accumulated debts amounting to $3.5 million.

Acclaimed R&B trio TLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy barely a year after releasing their commercially successful second album, CrazySexyCool. They had reportedly accumulated debts amounting to $3.5 million. 2019: American rap icon A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden on an aggravated assault charge. Following his arrest, the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker was detained for two weeks, disrupting his tour plans.