Babs Has Your Tickets To See The Weeknd

The Weekend is bringing his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour to Camping World Stadium and we got your pair of tickets to see him.
CONTEST RULES:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 7/7-7/11/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 7/7-7/11/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see The Weeknd at Camping World Stadium
- Prize Value: $59.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation