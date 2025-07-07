ContestsEvents
Diddy Gets a Standing O in Prison After Beating Major Charges

Diddy’s prison return sparked cheers from inmates after he beat serious charges, even though he’s still facing years inside.

Kayla Morgan
Diddy's Alleged 'Mule' Arrested. Diddy at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is still in federal custody, but according to his lawyer, his return to prison came with unexpected support.

After a jury found him not guilty on three out of five federal charges, Combs was sent back to prison, where he’s been held since his arrest in September 2024. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told the Associated Press that fellow inmates applauded him.

“All said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” Agnifilo said.

Cleared on Some Charges — Convicted on Others

Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, which were the most serious accusations he faced. However, he was convicted on two counts under the Mann Act, which relates to the illegal transport of individuals across state lines for sexual activity.

Federal prosecutors said those convictions carry a recommended sentence of at least four years in prison.

What Comes Next?

Combs has been behind bars for about 10 months already. After the verdict, he asked to be released on bail while waiting for sentencing, but Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request. The judge said Combs and his legal team had not shown that he doesn’t pose a threat to the public.

A remote court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8 at 2 p.m. ET, where prosecutors, the defense, and the judge will discuss a timeline for sentencing. The judge has proposed October 3, 2025 as a possible sentencing date, according to CBS News.

Public Reaction

Outside the courthouse, some of Combs’ supporters celebrated the partial acquittal. Media outlets reported that a group danced in the street, some using baby oil as part of the demonstration.

While Combs avoided the most severe charges, his legal troubles are far from over. Sentencing later this year will determine just how much longer he’ll remain behind bars.

Kayla MorganWriter
