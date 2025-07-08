Is Childish Gambino Really Done? New Song Tease Says ‘Maybe Not’

Donald Glover may not be done with Childish Gambino after all.

On his own Gilga Radio platform, Glover recently shared a new song snippet titled “Is It Love?”, featuring singer Ravyn Lenae. The track’s release comes after Glover previously said he was ready to retire the Childish Gambino name, especially around the time of his 2024 film and album Bando Stone and the New World.

In 2024, the actor and writer made it clear that he was ready to step away from his longtime musical persona. “It’s not fulfilling,” he told The New York Times in a 2024 interview. “I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.” He officially retired the name following the release of his sixth album, Bando Stone & the New World.

Now, with this unexpected new track, fans are unsure whether that decision still stands — or whether “Is It Love?” could be tied to Bando Stone in some way.

The preview runs just under two minutes. It’s a calm, R&B-inspired track built around acoustic guitar, ambient keyboards, and laid-back drum patterns. Ravyn Lenae’s signature smooth vocals add a layer of neo-soul, creating a sound that feels close to “Steps Beach,” another track from Bando Stone.

The warm, reflective tone is far from Gambino’s earlier rap-focused music, showing how much his style continues to evolve.

Fan Reactions

Online, reactions were mixed. Some long-time fans miss the earlier sound:

“I miss when Gambino rapped. Nowadays, his music sounds like something you'd hear on the speakers at J.C. Penny.”

Others noted how long it’s been since they’ve heard new music from him:

“Ain’t heard from bro since I was in high school.”

Still, many praised Ravyn Lenae and welcomed the collaboration:

“I’m glad love me not went viral cause Ravyn’s whole discography deserves recognition. Also one wish was incredible too so this duo has yet to miss.”

Whether “Is It Love?” is a one-time release or the beginning of something more, it’s clear that Glover still has fans' attention. His next steps — with or without the Childish Gambino name — are highly anticipated.