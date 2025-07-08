ContestsEvents
Is Childish Gambino Really Done? New Song Tease Says ‘Maybe Not’

A new song preview featuring Ravyn Lenae has fans wondering if Donald Glover is really finished with Childish Gambino.

Kayla Morgan
Donald Glover attends the Esquire's Annual Maverick's of Hollywood at Sunset Tower on February 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Donald Glover may not be done with Childish Gambino after all.

On his own Gilga Radio platform, Glover recently shared a new song snippet titled “Is It Love?”, featuring singer Ravyn Lenae. The track’s release comes after Glover previously said he was ready to retire the Childish Gambino name, especially around the time of his 2024 film and album Bando Stone and the New World.

In 2024, the actor and writer made it clear that he was ready to step away from his longtime musical persona. “It’s not fulfilling,” he told The New York Times in a 2024 interview. “I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.” He officially retired the name following the release of his sixth album, Bando Stone & the New World.

Now, with this unexpected new track, fans are unsure whether that decision still stands — or whether “Is It Love?” could be tied to Bando Stone in some way.

The preview runs just under two minutes. It’s a calm, R&B-inspired track built around acoustic guitar, ambient keyboards, and laid-back drum patterns. Ravyn Lenae’s signature smooth vocals add a layer of neo-soul, creating a sound that feels close to “Steps Beach,” another track from Bando Stone.

The warm, reflective tone is far from Gambino’s earlier rap-focused music, showing how much his style continues to evolve.

Fan Reactions

Online, reactions were mixed. Some long-time fans miss the earlier sound:

“I miss when Gambino rapped. Nowadays, his music sounds like something you'd hear on the speakers at J.C. Penny.”

Others noted how long it’s been since they’ve heard new music from him:

“Ain’t heard from bro since I was in high school.”

Still, many praised Ravyn Lenae and welcomed the collaboration:

“I’m glad love me not went viral cause Ravyn’s whole discography deserves recognition. Also one wish was incredible too so this duo has yet to miss.”

Whether “Is It Love?” is a one-time release or the beginning of something more, it’s clear that Glover still has fans' attention. His next steps — with or without the Childish Gambino name — are highly anticipated.

Listen to the snippet here.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
