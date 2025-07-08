Popular Coffee Chain 7 Brew Expands To Tampa With ‘Free Swag Day’ To Mark Grand Opening

A new 7 Brew Coffee drive-thru will open at 3603 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. The shop marks one step in the chain's push to add 160 stores across Florida.

On July 12, the shop will host a Free Swag Day to introduce its drinks to Tampa residents. The chain runs more than 300 stores nationwide, with plans to grow fast. Customers will receive a free t-shirt with any large drink purchase. The store has already been training employees and have randomly been giving out free small drinks at certain times.

"Customers keep coming back thanks to the quality drinks, fast service, and a focus on customer connection," said Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez per That's So Tampa.

Two drive-thru lanes will serve customers at the Tampa spot. The menu boasts an impressive mix of drinks, over 20,000 possible combinations. From basic brews to shakes, smoothies, and energy boosters, options fill the menu board.

Health-minded guests can pick sugar-free flavors or swap in alternative milks. Want more zip? Extra espresso shots wait at the ready.

Since its 2017 start in Rogers, Arkansas, the chain has shot up fast. Market tracker Datassential now ranks it as America's quickest-growing coffee brand.

The Florida move shows big plans ahead. Tampa joins many cities set for new shops as the brand spreads south.

Construction continues at the Hillsborough site, though no firm opening date exists yet. The July event will give locals their first sip of the 7 Brew experience.