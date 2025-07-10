Adults Can Relive Their Childhood at New Arcade in St. Pete

Growing up between the 90s and early 2000s, there's a strong chance you had at least 1 birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese. Who couldn't forget the cheesiest pizza, the arcade games with the iconic prize tokens, and of course, the slightly-scary animatronic rat and band to sing you 'Happy birthday'. Well, we can now relive our childhood with a new spin on arcade gaming. Chuck E. Cheese opened an adult-focused gaming center - one of 10 new spots across the country. And one location is right here in St. Petersburg

"We wanted something that would appeal not just to kids but also people who grew up with arcades," said Owen Stewart, general store associate at the St. Pete location, to Fox 13.

Moving into the former Fun Spot Arcade space at Tyrone Square, the St. Pete location features over 40 games. Players can switch between newer games like Halo: Fireteam Raven and NBA Superstars Slam Dunk, while enjoying classic favorites like Ms. Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, and Donkey Kong.

Photo: Chuck E. Cheese

The old paper tickets are history - everything's digital now. Players earn electronic points to grab Chuck E. Cheese branded merchandise, from shirts to hats, cups, and collectibles.

"This is a natural evolution—an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences," said CEO David McKillips to Chuck E. Cheese's website.

The company's rollout includes malls in New York, Texas, Georgia, Connecticut, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, and Missouri. Brea, California is set to get its own location next.

Each arcade has its own unique setup - with different games, branded stuff, and special offerings. While modern features dominate, they've kept some nostalgia alive through displays of the famous animatronic bands, updated to fit today's style.