Florida’s Best Spot to See Fall Colors

Anne Erickson
It's so wild to think that the second the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about autumn and fall colors.
Getty Images / Maria Usanina

It's so wild to think that the second the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about autumn and fall colors, even though Florida isn't a state really known for its autumn shades. Of course, not everybody follows this rule, but in general, as soon as the Fourth of July is over, stores start to usher in their back-to-school items and people start making fall vacation plans.

Making those fall vacation plans early is a good idea, because the best spots get booked well in advance. There are some areas of the country known for fall colors that get booked more than a year in advance, so it's always smart to plan early. Luckily, there are some spots in this state that are lovely for viewing fall colors. Now, one travel outlet is naming the best place to see fall colors in each state, including this one.

Where to See Fall Colors in Florida

The crew at Smokey Mountains has put together a tally of the finest places to see fall colors in each U.S. state. "There’s perhaps nothing more magical than watching in awe as the leaves start changing colors each fall," they note in the feature. "As they move from green to yellow to orange to red, the brilliant array of hues seem to dance in the sunlight and take on a whole life of their own."

For Florida, they love Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County. "Home to the deepest freshwater springs in the world, Wakulla Springs State Park serves as a wondrous place to look upon the fall colors," they note of this special spot. "Although you can enjoy this park by walking the nine miles of trails, the riverboat tour is where it’s at." So, even though Florida isn't known for its fall colors, this spot is one of the exceptions.

By the way, autumn officially starts on September 22 this year, with the Farmer's Almanac noting that "the fall equinox and the first day of autumn arrives on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 2:19 PM EDT in the Northern Hemisphere." They add that "not only do temperatures drop, but plant life slows down, and so do we."

Anne EricksonFlorida
Anne EricksonWriter
