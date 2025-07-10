Nas Performs ‘Illmatic’ with Orchestra to Celebrate Album’s 31st Anniversary

New York rap legend Nas took the stage at Atlanta's Synovus Bank Amphitheater for a one-of-a-kind performance of his seminal debut album, Illmatic. The July 5 show saw the Queens native perform several classics from the album, which recently turned 31, backed by a symphony orchestra.

Dressed in crisp white, the rapper, who is approaching his 52nd birthday, opened the 90-minute set with his iconic “N.Y. State of Mind” and “Life's a Bitch. ” He shouted out fellow New York rapper, AZ, with whom he collaborated on the latter track.

Nas provided context for his lyrics, giving his audience deeper insights into the themes and messages behind his tracks. He also explained colloquialisms that many listeners may not be familiar with. Between verses of "One Love," he broke down street talk from his early days. “MDC,” he told them, meant the men's lock-up on Rikers, located just a stone's throw from his old block in Queensbridge.

The charismatic emcee made jokes to enliven his audience. Notably, he joked about American R&B girl group SWV's 1992 hit “Right Here,” outshining his track, “It Ain't Hard to Tell,” quipping, "And SWV just stomped on it." Both tracks sampled Michael Jackson's 1983 single, “Human Nature,” from his iconic “Thriller” album. "My sh*t was out first. Love to Teddy Riley and SWV," the incomparable rapper added.