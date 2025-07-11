Fancy ‘First-Class’ Bar Coming to St. Petersburg’s Sundial Complex

A new outdoor bar named Drift will open at the Sundial retail complex in downtown St. Petersburg with the intent of creating a fun, community-friendly courtyard experience just ahead of the Christmas shopping season. The bar will feature 1,500 square feet under the existing canopy, with 26 seats inside, and lounge seating for 50 guests outdoors. The overall feel of the bar will be upscale but casual with an emphasis on moderation of alcohol consumption.

Developed by Paradise Ventures, Drift will be constructed on a portion of private property previously used for a bar or restaurant. It will not interfere with public access or future upgrades to the adjacent AMC Sundial 12 theater or courtyard. The project was made possible through a legal settlement with Florida 2005 Theaters LLC, resolving earlier disputes over the space's redevelopment.

Michael Connor, CEO of Paradise Ventures, described Drift as a “first-class venue” that will enhance courtyard activity with features like covered TVs, light DJ music, and live acoustic performances. The bar will offer a rotating menu of collectible cocktails served in limited-edition glasses illustrated by local artists, depicting iconic St. Petersburg landmarks such as the Dali Museum and the St. Pete Pier.

Drift is being designed, built, and operated by Next Level Brands, led by restaurateur Jeff Gigante. The team is also behind the nearby Forbici Italian restaurant, which will open alongside Drift and offer live music in a complementary courtyard setting. Both locations are created to give the area a beachy atmosphere through an inviting, welcoming environment, helping reinforce Sundial as a destination for shopping, dining, and connection in downtown.