This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 12

July 12 is a date that has significantly shaped the history of hip-hop and R&B. One prodigious artist whose birthday falls on this day is the American R&B singer-songwriter Tracie Spencer, who was born in 1976. She began singing at the age of three and secured a record deal with Capitol Records at eleven, making her the youngest artist to achieve this milestone at the time. Her second album, Make the Difference, released when she was just 14, spawned four top-ten Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs, including the number-one hit “Tender Kisses.”

Also born on this day, in 1946, is the R&B/soul singer Brian Wilson from the Philadelphia vocal group Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. He scored several hits with the group throughout the 70s, including “The Love I Lost,” Bad Luck,” and “Wake Up Everybody.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many critically acclaimed artists released iconic albums on this day.

1993: Uncle Luke, former leader of the rap group 2 Live Crew, dropped his third album, In the Nude. It charted at No. 54 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Uncle Luke, former leader of the rap group 2 Live Crew, dropped his third album, In the Nude. It charted at No. 54 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1994: West Coast rap group Above the Law released their third album, Uncle Sam's Curse. Their final release was through Ruthless Records. It peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

West Coast rap group Above the Law released their third album, Uncle Sam's Curse. Their final release was through Ruthless Records. It peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: Meridian-born rapper Big K.R.I.T. released his fourth album, K.R.I.T. Iz Here. Featuring guest appearances from Lil Wayne, J.Cole, Saweetie, and Yella Beezy, it peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

July 12 is associated with many watershed moments in the industry.

1988: GRAMMY-winning rapper LL Cool J appeared on Playgirl magazine's inaugural list of the 10 Sexiest rockers. Other artists honored alongside the '80s rap icon included George Michael, Robert Plant, Terence D'Arby, Richard Marx, Larry Mullen Jr., John Cougar Mellencamp, Michael Hutchence, Bryan Ferry, and Bret Michaels.

GRAMMY-winning rapper LL Cool J appeared on Playgirl magazine's inaugural list of the 10 Sexiest rockers. Other artists honored alongside the '80s rap icon included George Michael, Robert Plant, Terence D'Arby, Richard Marx, Larry Mullen Jr., John Cougar Mellencamp, Michael Hutchence, Bryan Ferry, and Bret Michaels. 2005: Houston rapper Slim Thug released his debut album, Already Platinum. The record, primarily produced by the Neptunes, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and also reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B world has also been beset by many unfortunate events on this date over the years.

1979: R&B/soul singer Minnie Riperton died at the age of 31 following a battle with breast cancer. She is best known for her 1974 hit “Lovin' You,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1975. She has been cited as an influence by several contemporary singers, including Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande.

R&B/soul singer Minnie Riperton died at the age of 31 following a battle with breast cancer. She is best known for her 1974 hit “Lovin' You,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1975. She has been cited as an influence by several contemporary singers, including Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande. 2020: Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez following a party at Kylie Jenner's house in the Hollywood Hills. On August 8, 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years for the assault.