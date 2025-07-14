Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole's "The Way it Is" celebrates 20 year anniversary. Listen this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Keyshia Cole display all her classic hit.
R&B icon Keyshia Cole is hitting the road for The Way It Is Tour, and she’s bringing all the soul, passion, and powerhouse vocals you know and love.
From chart-topping hits like "Love", "I Should Have Cheated", and "Heaven Sent" to the real, raw emotion that made her a household name — this is the tour her fans have been waiting for.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 7/14-7/18/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:7/14-7/18/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets see Keyshia Cole at Amalie Arena on July 19, 2025
- Prize Value: $60.95
- Who Is Providing The Prize: AEG