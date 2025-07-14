Babs Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Keyshia Cole

ContestsEvents
Keyshia Cole's "The Way it Is" celebrates 20 year anniversary. Listen this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Keyshia Cole display all her classic hit.

R&B icon Keyshia Cole is hitting the road for The Way It Is Tour, and she’s bringing all the soul, passion, and powerhouse vocals you know and love.

From chart-topping hits like "Love", "I Should Have Cheated", and "Heaven Sent" to the real, raw emotion that made her a household name — this is the tour her fans have been waiting for.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 7/14-7/18/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:7/14-7/18/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets see Keyshia Cole at Amalie Arena on July 19, 2025
  • Prize Value: $60.95
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: AEG
