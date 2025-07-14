Tampa Sees Huge 85% Spike in Travel Searches, Tops U.S. Summer Spots

Web searches for Tampa trips skyrocketed this year, with an 85% increase making it the most sought-after summer spot in America. Fresh data from Kayak puts this Florida destination at the top of trending places.

A winding path stretches 2.6 miles along the water, linking Water Street to the Heights District. Visitors stroll past cafes, green spaces, and striking street art that dot the walkway.

The city's dining scene shines with three Michelin Stars: awarded to Rocca, Lilac, and Ebbe. Small eateries add spice to the mix, from Queen of Sheba's Ethiopian plates to La Setima's plant-based cooking.

Sports thrive in this coastal hub. The Lightning bring ice hockey action to Amalie Arena. The Sun women's soccer squad claimed victory in the USL Super League's first title match, while NFL action unfolds at Raymond James Stadium. Even sports fans can temporarily catch The Tampa Bay Rays across the street from Raymond James at Steinbrenner Field

St. Pete Beach sits just minutes away. Within city limits, thrill-seekers flock to Busch Gardens, while marine life dazzles at The Florida Aquarium. ZooTampa showcases creatures from across the globe.

Most visitors land at Tampa International Airport, known for swift security and clear signs. A massive pink flamingo sculpture, stretching 21 feet high, greets incoming travelers.

Nature calls at Hillsborough River State Park, where campers find modern comforts like air conditioning and coffee stations. Bayshore Boulevard stretches endlessly, the longest continuous sidewalk anywhere, perfect for morning runs or sunset walks.