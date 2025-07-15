Hard Drives With Beyoncé’s Music Stolen From Dancer’s SUV in Atlanta
Two men who reportedly work with Beyoncé—one a choreographer and the other a dancer—told Atlanta police that some seriously valuable stuff was stolen from their rental SUV last week. We’re talking unreleased music, top-secret concert plans, and a laptop, all taken while the car was parked for just about an hour.
The incident happened on July 8 while the superstar’s Cowboy Carter tour was in town. Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue said they parked their 2024 Jeep Wagoneer in a garage near the trendy Krog Street Market. According to the police report, someone smashed the back window and ran off with two suitcases. That’s where they say the hard drives and other important belongings were stored.
“Mr. Grant also advised that he was carrying some personal, sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the report states, as reported by The New York Times.
And it wasn’t just any ol’ files. The hard drives contained unreleased music, set lists for both past and future concerts, and even plans for an upcoming show. Basically, stuff Beyoncé fans would lose their minds over. The drives also had watermarked music, which helps identify copyrighted material and prevent leaks, according to the outlet.
A 13-inch MacBook Air and some fancy AirPods Max headphones were also taken. The headphones have GPS tracking, which gave officers a lead and pointed them to a “suspicious” person. But so far, Atlanta police say the suspect hasn’t been caught.
“At this time, the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release,” Officer John Predmore said in an email to The New York Times.
The good news? Security cameras captured the break-in, and police lifted some fingerprints from the SUV. The bad news? The prints were faint, and it’s unclear if they’ll help.
As of now, Beyoncé’s team hasn’t made a public statement. But on the night of the report, Beyoncé was wrapping up her fourth show in five nights at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Because even when chaos hits, the show must go on.
Let’s hope those hard drives don’t land in the wrong hands—or the Beyhive might sting.