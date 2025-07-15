Pusha T Says He Didn’t Share Kanye West Text Messages, Talks About Trust in New Album

In a frank discussion about Clipse's first album in 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T struck down rumors about leaking private messages with Kanye West.

"You ain't ever see it from me. I don't leak nothin', I don't tell nothin, I ain't ever done it man. You got to ask the guys who do that," Pusha T expressed during the interview with Complex.

The messages contained private details about West's life and marriage. While denying his involvement, Pusha T hinted at the source. "Oh, I know exactly who leaked it," he said bluntly. "But they have to have nothing else moving or shaking. They need to do something. I don't have to leak anything, man. You know, people crazy," he added.

This leak surfaced during a tense time between the artists. The exposed texts discussed West's private matters and his conflict with Drake, which made things worse.

After Kanye posted about missing their bond on social media, the interviewer asked Pusha T about his thoughts on his old pal's post. "I don't care about that at all. It's fine. I would miss me, too. I really would," he fired back.

Now working with his brother and Pharrell, the artist stands firm on trust. "I'm not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I'm with my brother and Pharrel, come on," he stressed.

"I don't even understand that lack of principles just amongst people you call your brother. I don't get that. That's not for me," Pusha continued, expressing his utter distaste for disloyal people.

Their new record, Let God Sort Em Out, tackles the Kanye West situation head-on, with Pusha T speaking on the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" singer in several songs.