Local Family’s Taco Truck Dishes Out 73,000 Free Meals in St. Petersburg

Near Ferg's in downtown St. Petersburg, a food truck dishes out more than just tasty meals. Through their nonprofit food rescue program, they've served 73,000 free plates to those in need.

At the wheel of Masa Food Truck, Ellen Macleish and her son Cameron turn street tacos into community aid. Their mobile kitchen funds 360 Eats, which turns rescued food into meals for neighbors who need support.

"I have always loved using my skills to build community," said Ellen Macleish, according to ABC Action News.

Each taco and nacho sale pumps money straight into 360 Eats. The nonprofit then collects surplus food from local spots, transforming potential waste into nourishing meals.

"Especially for a budding nonprofit, it can be really challenging to get access to the funding that need to sustain the work that you do," said Cameron per ABC Action News.

Behind the counter, they craft Mexican street food with purpose. Their menu might be simple, but its impact ripples through the community, cutting food waste while filling empty plates.

What started as a dream to fight local hunger has grown into something bigger. Their food truck proves that good business and giving back can work hand in hand.