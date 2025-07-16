ContestsEvents
Nicki Minaj Goes Off on SZA in Fiery Online Feud

Kayla Morgan
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City.// SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you thought rap beefs were a thing of the past, think again. On July 15, Nicki Minaj came out swinging at fellow artist SZA with a series of scorching tweets and livestream rants that had fans—and the internet—talking.

It all started when Minaj posted on X (formerly Twitter), throwing serious shade at SZA’s success. “Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls,” Minaj wrote. She didn’t stop there, either. “Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you,” she continued. “I’ve been to countries that never heard of you… B---- have you ever headlined to 80K ppl?”

Minaj, clearly fired up, accused SZA of using bots to boost her streaming numbers and insulted her vocal abilities: “Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end.”

She even revisited an old conflict involving Terrence “Punch” Henderson, president of SZA’s label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). “Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason?” Minaj tweeted, calling him “Minus 30 million” and a “Tiny D–k Executive.”

SZA, who’s currently touring Europe with Kendrick Lamar, tried to keep it light at first, tweeting, “Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose.” But as the insults escalated, her patience ran out.

After Minaj accused her of fake innocence and referenced allegations SZA once shaded stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé, SZA responded in all caps: “I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone I had just got off staged talkin bout retrograde… YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??”

And Nicki wasn't done. In a livestream on Stationhead, she told fans: “I don’t know one of your motherf—ing songs. Not one, b----.” She added, “I don’t know if you fat, obese, chubby or skinny... now I got to call Dr. Now to make me figure out what the f--- has been going on here.”

The “Pink Friday 2” rapper also criticized SZA’s cosmetic surgery decisions, referring to past interviews where SZA talked openly about getting a BBL and later regretting parts of it. In an interview with British Vogue, SZA said the surgery wasn’t necessary and left her dealing with physical complications. In Elle, she explained she got it “for myself,” and compared it to “a purse”—an optional accessory.

The situation quickly turned from shade to scorched earth, with Nicki tossing in hashtags like “#JusticeForDemoree,” referencing a lawsuit against Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. SZA tried to deflect with humor and then frustration, but Minaj’s barrage kept coming: “Go draw your freckles back on bookie,” she snapped.

As of now, neither artist has apologized or backed down, and fans are picking sides like it’s a championship match.

One thing’s for sure: this is more than just rap rivalry—it’s a full-blown digital drama with no chill in sight.

Nicki MinajSZA
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.
