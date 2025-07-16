Viral Plant-Based Chain ‘Slutty Vegan’ Opens Ninth Location in Brandon

The newest Slutty Vegan opened its doors on July 5 at 2080 Badlands Drive in Brandon, marking the first permanent spot in Tampa Bay. Local fans had gotten tastes at earlier pop-up events.

CEO Pinky Cole stepped back in to run daily operations on March 28. Fast growth had created some bumps in the road. "You can never take your hands off the wheel," Cole said per People Magazine.

What started as a simple food truck taking Instagram orders in 2018 has grown into a mini-empire. After the first Atlanta shop opened in 2019, the business spread across Georgia, Alabama, New York, and Maryland.

Diners can bite into plant-based creations like the "One Night Stand:" a meat-free patty stacked with vegan bacon, dairy-free cheese, fresh veggies, and special sauce on a Hawaiian bun. The kitchen also serves up crispy fries and meatless brisket options.

A close call pushed Cole to make changes. When a flying mattress smashed her windshield at 70 mph on an Atlanta highway, she knew it was time to slow down and fix what needed fixing.

The company still hits the road in food trucks, bringing its flavors to events nationwide. Now shoppers can grab Slutty Vegan items at Target, too: from plant-based bacon to spice blends and dipping sauces.