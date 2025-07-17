Tampa Bartender Named One of the Best in the Country

Have you ever revisited a bar or restaurant because you had a great bartender? It can definitely make or break a fun night out. A Tampa bartender was just recently named one of the best new bartenders in the U.S.. Keep reading to see where you can find him and his delicious cocktails!

Punchdrink.com started the best new bartender program to celebrate the next generation of talent in the industry. Eight years later and the program has grown to a nation-wide event series, the mission has always been to promote bartenders who have gone on to make a lasting impact, on both sides of the bar.

Meet Daniel Bareswilt, he's been working in the hospitality industry in Tampa for the past 15 years. You may have seen him at CW’s Gin Joint and Azure, he's currently is a mixologist at Alter Ego, a new trendy bar in the Tampa Edition dedicated to giving guests a great music experience in a red dim-lighting, sexy, ambiance.

The drinks here are no joke, known to "punch above their weight". Cocktails are named for popular tracks whose titles aptly fit the flavor profiles of the drinks in question, like the "Lemonade by Gucci Mane", is a leaner, cleaner version of a Collins made with vodka or gin.

Bareswilt's focus on creating these extensive drinks is consistency. Only drinks that can be made quickly and repeatedly make the menu.

One challenge that Bareswilt never turns down is convert a guest to try a spirit that they were convinced they didn't like. "I’ve never had a guest send back a Corpse Reviver No. 2 in my entire career—knock on wood." - he told Punch Drink.