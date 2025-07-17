Tampa’s First Booze-Free Music Spot Opens With Top-Notch Sound System

At 1613 N. Franklin St. in Tampa Heights, Greenhouse has started a new chapter in local entertainment. The music spot runs vinyl sessions and serves drinks without alcohol each Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"The intimate, underground feel with fully-immersive sound dominates the ambiance, creating a space where the main activity is listening to what's being played rather than the sole hum of chatter," said Nolan Hammer, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

During daylight hours, Elevation Coffee Roasters fills the space. When night falls, music flows through JBL-L100 speakers, powered by a JBL SA750 amplifier. A Technics SL-1200 MK3D turntable spins the vinyl.

Music picks come from a team of four: Jonathon Dorofy, Nolan Hammer, Megan Hammer, and Molly Hensey. They see themselves as music selectors, not DJs. Their picks span funk to disco, soul to hip-hop.

Behind the bar, guests can sip on Ritual, Seedlip, or Curious Elixirs. The menu changes with the seasons, bringing fresh takes on drinks without the buzz.

On July 18, they'll kick off regular events with music from the early 2000s at their Y2K night. No need to pay at the door: it's free to enter.

This spot marks a shift in Tampa's after-dark scene. Crystal-clear sound takes center stage, while alcohol stays off the menu. More themed events and artist features will roll out soon.