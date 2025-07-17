ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: July 18-July 20

Tampa has a stacked weekend lineup, with something for everyone and every interest. Some things to do in Tampa this weekend include Steve-O’s outrageous stand-up, experiencing mindblowing visuals at MOSI’s…

Jennifer Eggleston
centro ybor city tampa
Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay

Tampa has a stacked weekend lineup, with something for everyone and every interest. Some things to do in Tampa this weekend include Steve-O's outrageous stand-up, experiencing mindblowing visuals at MOSI's Laser Light Show, and shopping at the Ybor City Saturday Market.

Steve-O

  • What: Live Steve-O comedy show
  • When: Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 6 p.m.
  • Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mayberry Highway, Tampa
  • Cost: $41

Steve-O (Stephen Glover) rose to fame through outrageous stunts and sheer determination to chase a dream. His wild antics led to a breakout role on MTV's “Jackass” in 2000. Today, he's a bestselling author, stand-up comic, and podcast host. His Bucket List tour continues to sell out across North America, and his popular YouTube channel and “Wild Ride with Steve-O” podcast draw millions of devoted fans.

Laser Light Show at MOSI

  • What: Laser visuals with electrifying music
  • When: Friday, July 18, 2025 — two shows: “Rush” at 6:30 p.m. and “The Grateful Dead” at 8:15 p.m. (additional dates available)
  • Where: Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
  • Cost: $10 for members and $13 for nonmembers

Laser Light Shows have arrived at MOSI's new Saunders Planetarium & Digital Dome Theatre — America's second-largest planetarium. These all-ages events combine electrifying music with immersive 360-degree laser visuals, featuring artists such as Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift. Each night kicks off with a live star tour led by an expert astronomer, followed by a dazzling light show that pulls you into the action. Enjoy food and drinks from Station House BBQ and a full bar.

Ybor City Saturday Market

  • What: Outdoor market with various vendors
  • When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (recurring event)
  • Where: Ybor City Saturday Market, 1901 N. 19th St., Tampa
  • Cost: Free entry

Since 2000, the Ybor City Saturday Market has been the Tampa Bay area's largest continually operating outdoor market. It's a vibrant hub for locally made art, crafts, and gourmet foods. Visitors can meet the artists, watch live demonstrations, and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect the spirit of the region. From handcrafted goods to regional flavors, the market offers an authentic taste of Tampa culture every Saturday, making it a favorite for locals and visitors.

Other Events

Tampa events this weekend offer something for every thrill seeker. From late-night dance floors and dino-sized adventures to family-friendly summer fun, the city is packed with experiences you can't miss.

  • Latin House Boiler: Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. at The Amphitheatre at The Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa
  • Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (recurring event) at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa
  • Jurassic Quest: Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Florida State Fair Expo Hall, 4800 US-301, Tampa
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
