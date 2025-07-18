ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Clipse Makes TV Comeback After 15 Years with Heartfelt Parent Tribute on ‘Tonight Show’

After a 15-year break from TV, rap pair Clipse returned to screens with “The Birds Don’t Sing” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 15. As they performed,…

Queen Quadri
(L-R) Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

After a 15-year break from TV, rap pair Clipse returned to screens with "The Birds Don't Sing" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 15. As they performed, screens lit up with photos of their parents who had passed away.

"I found both of my parents going and checking on them," said Malice to Brian "B.Dot" Miller on Cover Lines. "My faith and everything that I have read from the word of God took over. There was a supernatural sense of peace. There was no time to break down, start crying, getting out of my mind, what's going on, what's happening, you know, screaming and kicking."

The brothers faced deep loss when their mom, Mildred Thornton, died in November 2021. Just four months later, in March 2022, their dad, Gene Elliott Thornton, passed too.

Their stage show mixed sharp verses with tender family moments, as Pusha T started with words about their mother, then Malice followed with lines about their father. 

"The way you missed mama, I guess I should've known/Chivalry ain't dead, you ain't let her go alone," Malice rapped during the song, which starts their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, released July 11.

The new record was their first music comeback since Til the Casket Drops in 2009. Pharrell Williams produced the beats, with several tracks featuring Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and Nas, adding their sounds.

"I feel like I don't think we're ever in a rush to put out the music, because when it's ready and when the time is right, we know it's right," said Pusha T to Rolling Stone. "We didn't foresee these twists and turns, but I think it always works out for the best."

Starting August 3 in Boston, they'll hit the road. The tour winds through New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with a final stop in Detroit on September 10. It's their first big tour across North America since 2007.

Want to see them perform their latest hits live? You can find more information on their upcoming shows and buy tickets from Clipse's official tour page.

During the Tonight Show set, a guest singer took on John Legend's parts. The words "The birds don't sing, they screech in pain" filled the air while old family snapshots glowed on screen.

ClipseNo MalicePusha T
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Recording artists Eminem (L) and Rihanna perform onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicEminem’s Female Collaborators: Adding a New Layer to His Intense DeliveryHeather C. Hudak
GloRilla attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicGloRilla Album Sales by Region: How Memphis Hometown Support Drove National Market ExpansionBianca Barratt
Recording artist Lizzo perfoms onstage during Entertainment Weekly's PopFest at The Reef on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLizzo’s Special Songs: How Her Music Became Meaningful Anthems for Personal Struggles and CommunitiesKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect