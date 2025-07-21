ContestsEvents
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The St. Pete Pier’s 727 Day Celebration

We’re turning up for the 727 and giving YOU the chance to “Beat the Freaks” and win a VIP pair of tickets! Get ready for an unforgettable evening as over…

We’re turning up for the 727 and giving YOU the chance to “Beat the Freaks” and win a VIP pair of tickets!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as over 1,000 synchronized drones take flight to light up the St. Petersburg night sky in a breathtaking tribute to the city’s rich history and vibrant future.

Witness stunning aerial animations that bring historic landmarks to life. From the legendary Million Dollar Pier to the iconic Inverted Pyramid; all leading up to the stunning modern-day St. Pete Pier.

This one-of-a-kind experience marks the 5-year anniversary of the St. Pete Pier, and the night ends with a jaw-dropping finale: a "birthday candle" moment complete with dazzling pyrotechnic effects — all performed by drones!

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 7/21-7/25/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  7/21-7/25/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of VIP tickets to 727 DAY
  • Prize Value: : $300
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: St. Pete Pier
St. Pete
