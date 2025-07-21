Lizzo Teams Up With SZA for Surprise Performance of “IRL” in Paris During a ‘Grand National Tour’ Stop

ContestsEvents
(L-R) SZA, winner of the the Best R&amp;B Song award for "Snooze," and Lizzo attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
At Paris' Accor Arena, fans went wild as Lizzo joined SZA on stage. The July 16 show in Paris marked their second time performing as a duo during the Grand National Tour stop with Kendrick Lamar.

"BAD BITCH… in REAL LIFEEEE @sza !!!!!" Lizzo shared on social media about the performance, "Thanks for letting me throw it byke on ur stage #stadiumstatus," Lizzo wrote on Instagram as she shared a clip of the two having a twerk off on stage.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar's tour has shattered records. With $256 million in sales and 1.1 million tickets sold, crowds pack venues to catch their shows. Each stop draws about 48,000 fans, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The bond between the singers runs deep. "She's one of the only people that I can text at 3 in the morning when I'm crashing out," Lizzo mentioned to Billboard in an interview last month. "I really appreciate her, because she understands — and I think it's really hard for you to have someone in your life who actually f--ks with you and who's known you for a long time who also understand the world that you're in."

Their "IRL" duet follows last month's show in Los Angeles, where they sang "Special." The track "IRL" appears on Lizzo's fresh mixtape MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, released on June 27.

The Grand National tour isn't ending anytime soon, with shows planned across Europe through the summer. After stops in Cardiff, London, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, and Warsaw, the tour hits Stockholm on August 9. Then it's off to South America and Australia from September to December, with the final stop in Allianz Stadium in Sydney on December 10. 

Want to see the next guest star on stage with SZA live? You can find more details on the upcoming shows, including the venues, dates, and ticket prices, on SZA's official tour page.

Queen QuadriWriter
