This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 21

July 21 has had a monumental impact on hip-hop and R&B. Kevin Burgess, one of America's most popular Christian hip-hop artists, was born on this day in 1988. His debut album, Weight & Glory, released in 2012, entered at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Top Gospel Albums and Top Christian Albums charts. King Roscoe, the American rapper, was also born on this date in 2003. He shot to prominence after appearing in the third season of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game.