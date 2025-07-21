This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 21
July 21 has had a monumental impact on hip-hop and R&B. Kevin Burgess, one of America's most popular Christian hip-hop artists, was born on this day in 1988. His debut album, Weight & Glory, released in 2012, entered at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Top Gospel Albums and Top Christian Albums charts. King Roscoe, the American rapper, was also born on this date in 2003. He shot to prominence after appearing in the third season of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day has seen several acclaimed artists drop timeless works:
- 1992: House of Pain released their self-titled debut album through the independent label Tommy Boy Records. It reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: Cam'ron released his debut album, Confessions of Fire. Its lead single, “Horse and Carriage,” featuring Mase, reached No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album received wide acclaim, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: Wu-Tang Killa Bees dropped their first compilation album, The Swarm, produced by Wu-Tang Clan member RZA. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA in February 1999.
- 2017: Meek Mill released his third album, Wins & Losses, featuring guest appearances by Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, Yo Gotti, Quavo, and Chris Brown. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has sold more than 500,000 album-equivalent units to date.
- 2017: Tyler, the Creator, released his fifth album, Flower Boy, It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 2023: Nas released his sixteenth album, Magic 2. It featured 50 Cent and 21 Savage. It peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard 200 and No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
For several musicians, July 21 has marked career-defining moments:
- 1983: Diana Ross performed in the rain during a free concert in New York's Central Park. A severe thunderstorm interrupted the event, which aimed to raise funds for a children's park. She returned the next day, July 22, to perform the concert that had been washed out.
- 2001: Former Fugees star Lauryn Hill recorded a special at the MTV Studios in New York. The set, comprising acoustic and soul songs, was later released as a live album titled MTV Unplugged No. 2.0 in May the following year.
- 2003: Dizzee Rascal released his debut album, Boy in da Corner, one of the most critically acclaimed releases of 2003. It won a Mercury Prize and made Dizzee the U.K.'s first internationally recognized rapper.
On July 21 we saw album releases to iconic performances; these events continue to evoke nostalgia in the hearts of fans of hip-hop and R&B.