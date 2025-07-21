ContestsEvents
WWE Star’s Back-to-School Event To Hand Out 15,000 Free Backpacks, Health Services in Tampa

Jim Mayhew
Backpack and school supplies: books, notepad, felt-tip pens, scissors on brown wooden table
Getty Royalty Free

At Raymond James Stadium on July 26, Thaddeus Bullard, better known as Titus O'Neil, will lead a massive Back-to-School Bash. Students will walk away with school supplies packed in 15,000 backpacks.

"The Back-to-School Bash is proof of what we can accomplish when a community comes together with a purpose and a desire to lift others up," said Bullard to That's So Tampa. "With the generous support of AdventHealth, we're able to provide not only school supplies but also vital health services."

Starting sharp at 9:01 a.m., this no-cost gathering will stock students with essential tools for learning. Each pack contains fresh notebooks, sturdy folders, and writing materials. Medical staff will check eyes, clean teeth, take X-rays, and cut hair at no charge.

Adults won't miss out on care either. Medical teams will run quick tests checking vital signs and overall wellness. They'll measure everything from blood sugar to heart health, with specialists ready to discuss results.

Strong community backing makes this possible. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand with local schools and AdventHealth to support kids. Heritage Insurance and the Fran Haasch Law Group add their strength to the cause.

The week before, staff from Tampa General Hospital will join other volunteers at Sligh Middle Magnet School. Together, they'll prepare thousands of supply-filled bags for young minds.

Eight years strong, this program keeps growing. While everyone's welcome, smart planning means signing up early for medical care or backpacks.

Fun and food fill the day as families gather. Through the Bullard Family Foundation's work, Tampa students start their school year equipped and ready.

