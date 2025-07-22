Popular Pizza Shop Moves to Bigger Space on MLK Street

Violet Stone Pizza will start serving customers at 2609 Dr. MLK Jr. St. North on July 30. The switch from their 9th Ave N spot brings full table service, replacing what was once just a takeout counter.

The upgraded site combines two units: a dining area and a pickup section. This marks big progress since their food truck days back in 2022. Short lines turned into long waits. Now they need more space.

The menu grows too. Fresh pasta dishes sizzle next to hand-cut fries and their famous meatballs. These join the pizzas and sandwiches that put them on the map.

"It's a rare thing for a restaurant to be highly anticipated while it's already open," said the owners per the I Love the Burg.

Lines snaked around their old building daily. The rush got wild after Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy praised their food. He ranked their cheesesteak among the finest outside Philadelphia, and the pizza earned top marks too.

Their story started small: just a truck at Crescent Lake Park in mid-2022. Within months, they jumped to brick-and-mortar in spring 2023. Success came fast: too fast for their tiny kitchen to handle the crowds that kept coming.

The success continued to roll once "pizza connoisseur" Dave Portnoy took a tour around Tampa Bay and ranked our local spots. The Violet Stone had one of the best ratings in our area with a 7.9 for their pizza and a 9.2 for their philly cheesesteak.