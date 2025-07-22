ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Popular Pizza Shop Moves to Bigger Space on MLK Street

Violet Stone Pizza will start serving customers at 2609 Dr. MLK Jr. St. North on July 30. The switch from their 9th Ave N spot brings full table service, replacing…

Jim Mayhew
The violet stone pizza
Getty Royalty Free

Violet Stone Pizza will start serving customers at 2609 Dr. MLK Jr. St. North on July 30. The switch from their 9th Ave N spot brings full table service, replacing what was once just a takeout counter.

The upgraded site combines two units: a dining area and a pickup section. This marks big progress since their food truck days back in 2022. Short lines turned into long waits. Now they need more space.

The menu grows too. Fresh pasta dishes sizzle next to hand-cut fries and their famous meatballs. These join the pizzas and sandwiches that put them on the map.

"It's a rare thing for a restaurant to be highly anticipated while it's already open," said the owners per the I Love the Burg.

Lines snaked around their old building daily. The rush got wild after Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy praised their food. He ranked their cheesesteak among the finest outside Philadelphia, and the pizza earned top marks too.

Their story started small: just a truck at Crescent Lake Park in mid-2022. Within months, they jumped to brick-and-mortar in spring 2023. Success came fast: too fast for their tiny kitchen to handle the crowds that kept coming.

The success continued to roll once "pizza connoisseur" Dave Portnoy took a tour around Tampa Bay and ranked our local spots. The Violet Stone had one of the best ratings in our area with a 7.9 for their pizza and a 9.2 for their philly cheesesteak.

The 9th Ave spot served its final slices last weekend as prep for the move began. Want to know when the doors open? Watch their social feeds for the latest news.

PizzaSt. Pete
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
AMALIE ARENA BREW FEST
Local NewsWhat To Expect at Bolts Brew FestJim Mayhew
PALM COAST, FL - OCTOBER 30: An alligator suns on the bank of the 13th hole during the first round of the Ginn sur Mer Classic at the Conservatory Golf Club October 30, 2008 in Palm Coast, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Local NewsGator Named “Mr. Pickles” Hides in Seminole Bar & Evades CaptureJen Glorioso
Rockin Roller Coaster Disney
Local NewsDisney Announces Replacement For 2 Hollywood Studio AttractionsJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect