Signs of Heatstroke: How A Tampa Mom Is Ensuring Better Training Across Tampa Bay

As Florida baked under a brutal 111-degree heat index Monday, a mom who faced tragedy turned her pain into action. Two-thirds of the state faced major health risks from the scorching weather.

"I made sure that my son, for a 14-year-old Black boy, was the best at everything he wanted to do. He had the tools to do it, but when he hit that field in the heat, that stopped his life," said Phyllis Walters per Bay News 9.

After losing her son, Hezekiah, to heat exhaustion at Middleton High's football practice in 2019, Walters now works with the American Heart Association. She teaches life-saving CPR at The Skills Center in Tampa.

Optum Health's Dr. Amber Stephens warned about critical warning signs. "Someone with heatstroke actually is going to have a higher body temperature. They're not going to be in that 98, 99 [degree] body temperature range. They will have gone up to 103 or higher," said Stephens, according to Fox 13 News.

Heat kills more Americans yearly than storms, twisters, and lightning combined, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. The numbers paint a stark picture.

Hillsborough County's Emergency Chief C.K. Moore stressed public safety measures. "We're telling folks to take advantage of all the different buildings we have in the county that provide not only cooler locations, but also hydration options."

This Saturday brings another chance to learn. The Skills Center will host adult CPR training while heat alerts stretch into day three across Florida.

Medical experts point to those most at risk: older adults past 65, babies under two, expecting mothers, and those with mental health needs. The dangers spike when temperatures climb this high.