Florida’s Top State Park to Visit

Summer and fall are the perfect time to visit a state park. Actually, parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but there's something about the end of summer and beginning of autumn that just seems perfect for a getaway to one of these magical spots. What's wild is that so many people never visit these recreation spots in their area, either because they don't know about them or just don't realize the beauty they could experience at these places. Now, one travel outlet has determined the best one to visit in the area.

The Best State Park in Florida

So, what is a state park? According to Merriam-Webster, it's "an area of land that is owned and protected by a U.S. state because of its natural beauty or its importance in history." Also, Campnab adds that it's a "park or protected area managed by the state. These areas are established due to their beauty, historical significance or recreational potential."

The Discover Blog has a feature up highlighting the best state parks in each state. These places "are giving national parks a run for their money, drawing an average of 807 million visitors annually," they note in the piece. They add that these areas are "known to offer the same amount of grandeur, history and natural beauty as any other wild place in the states."

For Florida, they like Ichetucknee Springs. "While Florida may have a reputation for being the go-to state for beautiful beaches, when the weather warms up, you'll find High Springs locals floating down the 6-mile, crystalline Ichetucknee River," The Discover Blog states. "Fed by nine natural springs, the Ichetucknee River flows through shaded hammocks and wetlands into the Santa Fe River."