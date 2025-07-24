Future’s Best Albums: The Mixtape Trilogy That Revolutionized Trap Music

Trap music is a subgenre of hip-hop that has dominated mainstream music over the past decade. While its origins can be traced back to the early 2000s, when it was popularized by Atlanta rappers such as T.I., Young Jeezy, and Gucci Mane, no artist has been more instrumental in bringing trap music to the center of popular music than Future. Stick around as we explore how this Atlanta MC revolutionized trap music with his legendary mixtape trilogy.

The Birth of a Monster: Future's Creative Resurgence

The release of Monster on October 28, 2014, was a major turning point in Future's creative direction. Until that point, he had made a name as a hitmaker churning out upbeat, radio-friendly hits such as "Turn On The Lights," "Same Damn Time," and "Racks." This polished and melodic sound reached its zenith with his second album, Honest, released in April 2014, which spawned club bangers such as "Move That Dope" and "Karate Chop." With Monster, Future shifted from the auto-tuned pop-oriented style he had crafted over the past half-decade to a darker, introspective, and drug-influenced sound.

Monster, executively produced by Metro Boomin, was conceived at a time when Future was grappling with the recent breakup with his superstar fiancée, Ciara. The influence of this split can be heard throughout the album, from his raw, emotional delivery to the angsty lyrics, which address themes of nihilism, heartbreak, and drug use.

On "Throw Away," the mixtape's third track and, arguably, one of the best songs in his entire discography, he laments being discarded by Ciara. The second half of the song features a beat switch where Future breaks into a full-on confession about his pain.

The introspective lyrics provide the listener with searing insights into Future's inner state, particularly the pain he feels from rejection and his nihilistic coping mechanisms. Considering that the breakup with Ciara was attributed to his cheating on her, his songwriting on "Throw Away" establishes the anti-hero persona for which he has become known.

Another standout track on Monster is "Codeine Crazy," which details the destructive relationship between success, fame, and substance abuse. The song explores the duality of Future's life, juxtaposing his immense wealth and status with the emptiness and pain that drive him to seek solace in drugs — codeine in this case. After a brief intro, the just under six-minute track opens with the now-iconic line, "Pour that bubbly, drink that muddy, drink that muddy."

In between refills of his poison chalice, the rapper goes from making bored flexes to referencing hook-ups. At one point, he seems to attain a sense of clarity, admitting that he's an addict and can't even hide it. However, this moment is short-lived, and the rapper's cup is soon overflowing, restarting the loop once more.

Beast Mode: Collaboration With Zaytoven

While Monster may have started Future's dark era, it was his follow-up mixtape, Beast Mode, which solidified it. Released in January 2015, less than three months after Monster dropped, Beast Mode saw the rapper collaborate with Atlanta super producer Zaytoven, whose aesthetic permeates the recording.

Beast Mode features a more lush instrumentation than its predecessor, with Zaytoven's chiming piano arpeggios and groovy, hard-hitting drum sequences laying the foundation for Future's slurred-out bars. The album's entire production was collaborative in its approach, and both artists were involved in the creative process. Zaytoven created the piano tracks first, then Future laid his vocals. This approach gave birth to a unique sound that blended trap with soulful elements, further expanding Future's artistic range. Zaytoven himself described the album as "having a soul, a heartbeat to it."

The development of Beast Mode was more extensive than any of Future's previous releases. Although approximately 100 songs were recorded for the project, only nine were selected for the final tracklist after an extensive selection process. Lyrically, the album focuses on themes of wealth, luxury, and romantic relationships. It tackles navigating the pressures of fame and the fast-paced lifestyle, with Future presenting these themes through a lens of emotional turmoil and self-destructive behavior.

Unlike Monster, which eventually peaked at No. 120 on the Billboard 200, Beast Mode failed to chart upon its release. However, its cult appeal has grown significantly over the years, with many fans considering it a trap classic.

56 Nights: The Culmination of Future's Transformation

On March 21, 2015, Future released the final installment of his legendary mixtape series. 56 Nights, entirely produced by 808 Mafia with Southside serving as executive producer, represents the maturation of Future's new sound. It would set the stage for his commercial success with Dirty Sprite 2 — DS2.

The mixtape's title references the misadventures of Future's associate and long-time collaborator, DJ Esco, in the Middle East. During a trip to Dubai, Esco spent 56 nights in an Abu Dhabi prison for marijuana possession charges. His arrest led to the confiscation of a hard drive containing over 400 songs that he and Future had been working on. The uncertainty created by this incident forced the rapper to create new music, culminating in 56 Nights.

On 56 Nights, Future continues with his drugged-out, auto-tuned delivery, sing-rapping over ominous atmospheric beats. One of its standout tracks is the lead single "March Madness," which premiered online on March 16, 2015. The Tarantino-produced classic features a signature trap production with heavy 808s, busy hi-hats, and a melodic soundscape. Against this backdrop, Future delivers hypnotic cadences and punchy one-liners about the luxury, drugs, and police brutality.

"March Madness" became an instant classic following its release. It peaked at No. 8 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart and was certified double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It remains one of his biggest hits and is widely regarded as his signature song.

The Impact on Trap Music and Future's Legacy

Future's mixtape trilogy, released within just six months, revolutionized trap music in numerous ways. With Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights, the rapper established the blueprint for trap music. His vocal delivery and lyrical content have influenced new generations of rappers, many of whom have gone on to achieve massive success in their own right. Notable names who count Future as an influence include Young Thug, Gunna, Kodak Black, and Desiigner.

The Enduring Legacy of Future's Mixtape Trilogy