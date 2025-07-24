Lil Tecca Announces 28-City North American Tour Following ‘Dopamine’ Album Success on Billboard charts

Fresh off his album's No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200, New York's Lil Tecca sets off on a 28-city trek across North America. The shows start on September 24 in Boston.

Starting July 25, you can buy tickets for The Dopamine Experience tour. The artist's hit "Dark Thoughts" spent 17 straight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, setting up this two-month run through the US and Canada that ends November 7.

"I've always just been interested in the brain and how it works and why it works when I stumbled upon Dopamine that was where my interest peaked, honestly," said Tecca to Billboard, while explaining the creative direction of the album.

"With music being one of my forms of pleasure, calling it Dopamine was kind of my way of packaging all of that up into one body of work. So the process was really smooth. It was really authentic to all of us that were working on it. I think this was the fastest we got the album done," the GRAMMY-winning artist shared.

His latest work broke personal records. The album shot to No. 2 on the Billboard Top Streaming Albums chart, while taking the No. 1 spot on both Top R&B/Hip-Hop and Top Rap Album charts. Within two weeks, streams hit 500 million worldwide — a striking achievement for the 22-year-old artist.

On this tour, he'll rock stages at major stops including Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy, and The Novo in LA. The final shows take place at Rebel in Toronto and Montreal's L'Olympia.

Since his first album, We Love You Tecca, dropped in 2019, each of his five releases has cracked the Billboard 200's Top 12 ranks. His current shows pack venues across Europe.

Before hitting North America, he'll finish shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Tilburg, Milan, and Barcelona by July 31. The mix of intimate venues and larger halls aims to bring fans closer to the music.