One Of Tampa’s Most Popular Sports Bars Is Opening A St. Pete Location

More of the Tampa greats is making their way across the bridge to St. Pete. First they get Forbici's second bay area location, then Olivia quickly followed. Now, another Tampa restaurant, Riveters, will bring their 1940s wartime vibe to 330 1st Avenue South in downtown St. Pete. Set to open in late 2025, this themed spot will take over the 4,000-square-foot space where The Avenue sports bar used to be.

The Avenue shut its doors in February when owner Stephen Schrutt couldn't reach a new lease agreement for the space. "This place has been so much more than just a restaurant and bar—it was home...The memories made—I will cherish them always!" Schrutt told St. Pete Rising.

If you've been to the Tampa location by Raymond James, this new location will feel like home. Just like in Tampa, the interior will showcase wartime memorabilia - from veteran patches to real bomber plane parts. Staff will wear period clothing, with women sporting red bandanas and denim while men dress in military-style uniforms.

The menu features homemade comfort food. Guests can choose from beer-marinated wings, hot-off-the-grill burgers, fresh salmon, and prime rib. Standout items include Reubens, Bavarian pretzels, street tacos, and their special Catalina Chicken dish.

The layout includes a covered patio where customers can enjoy drinks from bars serving both outdoor and indoor areas.