Tampa Food Festival Brings Together Global Flavors at Carrollwood Cultural Center

Jen Glorioso
Two guests hold plates filled with various dishes at a bustling food festival. Brightly colored foods are displayed in the background, creating a festive atmosphere.
Bad weather pushed the second Food From the Soul Festival to Aug. 2, 2025. The event will pack 40 food sellers into Tampa's Carrollwood Cultural Center grounds.

Kim Jackson started the event through KVJINC, her PR firm. "I created this festival because I wanted a festival that highlighted the food and people of color and to show how connected we are within America," Jackson told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Guests can try $5 sample plates from stands cooking African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin, and Native American foods. Two Grandmas Soul Food returns after winning second place last time.

The switch from fall 2024 came after Hurricanes Milton and Helene hit the area. While trees offer cover at the site, guests should pack chairs.

Cooks will battle it out for cash in a "food fight" match. Sweet treats come from Synergy Sweets' kitchen, while My V Spot cooks up meat-free choices.

Those with VIP passes get an indoor spot with wine samples and food from two extra cooks. Sweet endings come from Cake Killer and 813 Bakery just for VIP guests.

Music fills the air all day from the DJ booth. Entry costs start at $20 to access the main grounds and food area.

Food
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
