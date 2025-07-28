ContestsEvents
Anthony Anderson Responds to Resurfaced 2003 Lindsay Lohan Interview

Kayla Morgan
Anthony Anderson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on March 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson is trending, but not for the reasons he probably hoped.

A 2003 clip of the Black-ish star hosting The Sharon Osbourne Show has resurfaced online, and people aren’t laughing. Back then, Anderson was 33 and guest-hosting an episode where a 17-year-old Lindsay Lohan was promoting Freaky Friday.

The clip shows Anderson making some awkward and now very cringey comments, according to many. First, he notes how much Lohan had "grown up" since The Parent Trap, while touching her knee. Then he brings up fellow teen star Raven-Symoné and says both young actresses are beautiful.

When Lohan says she’s not bringing any guys to her new house, Anderson replies, “Hmm, she’s single but looking!” She quickly shuts it down: “But I’m illegal for people that are old.”

That’s when things really went off the rails. Anderson says, “Well, you know, some men like ’em young. We ain’t gonna mention no names, but, you know, I’m one of ’em.”

Now that Lohan is back in the spotlight promoting the Freaky Friday sequel, the clip is everywhere, and the internet has thoughts.

One person commented on the clip, writing, "The older comments acting like this interaction is perfectly normal shows how far we have come as a society when it comes to protecting young people."

Another person added: "Besides Anthony Anderson being a poor tv host/interviewer…this whole interaction was AWKWARD!!"

In response to the backlash, Anderson’s team released a statement to Entertainment Weekly saying:

“This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay. Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory.”

This isn’t the first time an old clip has caused drama. Remember when Kevin Hart had to step down from hosting the Oscars after past homophobic jokes resurfaced? Even Eddie Murphy has admitted that some of his old stand-up material makes him cringe.

In 2019, Murphy told CBS: “Some of it, I cringe when I watch. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I said that.’”

Times have changed, and what used to be seen as “just jokes” is now under the microscope. As more people revisit these moments, the line between comedy and crossing the line is being redrawn.

One thing’s clear: in 2025, what you say on camera doesn’t just disappear.

