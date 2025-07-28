Beat The Freaks And Win Tickets To The Bolts Brew Fest

Tampa Bay Bolts Brew Fest is happening on August 1st, and we got your tickets to win your way in for all the fun!
Bolts Brew Fest will be held on Friday, August 1st at AMALIE Arena, with more than 50 local, national, and international options available. To purchase tickets, or additional information, fans can visit BoltsBrewFest.Com
CONTEST RULES
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 7/28-8/1/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the 8th Annual Brew Fest on August 1, 2025
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Lightning