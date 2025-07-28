Listen At 9am For A Chance To Win Tickets To The Boy Is Mine Tour

The long await for one of the most anticipated tour is finally here. Listen to win a pair of tickets to the Boy Is Mine Tour at Amalie Arena on December 12, 2025

From their chart-topping 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” to decades of solo hits, Brandy and Monica are bringing the ultimate throwback vibes — and this is your chance to witness music history.

Two R&B legends. One unforgettable night.

Brandy and Monica are reuniting on stage for The Boy Is Mine Tour, and we’re giving YOU a chance to be there live!

Contest Rules: