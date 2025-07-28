ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen At 9am For A Chance To Win Tickets To The Boy Is Mine Tour

The long await for one of the most anticipated tour is finally here. Listen to win a pair of tickets to the Boy Is Mine Tour at Amalie Arena on…

smckenzie

The long await for one of the most anticipated tour is finally here. Listen to win a pair of tickets to the Boy Is Mine Tour at Amalie Arena on December 12, 2025

From their chart-topping 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” to decades of solo hits, Brandy and Monica are bringing the ultimate throwback vibes — and this is your chance to witness music history.

Two R&B legends. One unforgettable night.
Brandy and Monica are reuniting on stage for The Boy Is Mine Tour, and we’re giving YOU a chance to be there live!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 7/28/25-8/1/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:   7/28/25-8/1/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to See The Boy Is Mine Tour at Amalie Arena on December 12, 2025
  • Prize Value: $95
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
BrandyMonica
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See NOBODY 2
ContestsEnter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See NOBODY 2smckenzie
Listen To Babs To Win A Pair of Tickets To Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX
ContestsListen To Babs To Win A Pair of Tickets To Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XXsmckenzie
Beat The Freaks And Win Tickets To The Bolts Brew Fest
ContestsBeat The Freaks And Win Tickets To The Bolts Brew Festsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect