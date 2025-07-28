Listen At 9am For A Chance To Win Tickets To The Boy Is Mine Tour

The long await for one of the most anticipated tour is finally here. Listen to win a pair of tickets to the Boy Is Mine Tour at Amalie Arena on December 12, 2025
From their chart-topping 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” to decades of solo hits, Brandy and Monica are bringing the ultimate throwback vibes — and this is your chance to witness music history.
Two R&B legends. One unforgettable night.
Brandy and Monica are reuniting on stage for The Boy Is Mine Tour, and we’re giving YOU a chance to be there live!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 7/28/25-8/1/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 7/28/25-8/1/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to See The Boy Is Mine Tour at Amalie Arena on December 12, 2025
- Prize Value: $95
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation