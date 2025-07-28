ContestsEvents
Tampa’s State Fairgrounds o Host Two-Day Lego Fan Show in August

This Aug. 9-10, brick enthusiasts will flock to the Florida State Fairgrounds. The third Brick Fan Expo brings Lego Masters Season 2 winners and skilled builders together for an action-packed…

Jim Mayhew
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Husband and wife Annie Diment and Ed Diment, put the final bricks in place on their Ice Age display, with a Lego wolly mammouth made from 400,000 bricks which took 9 weeks to build at ExCel on December 10, 2015 in London, England. Brick 2015 is an exhibition dedicated to Lego and runs at London's ExCel over three days starting on 11th December. It features displays including Harry Potter, landmarks such as Big Ben and a dance music festival. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

This Aug. 9-10, brick enthusiasts will flock to the Florida State Fairgrounds. The third Brick Fan Expo brings Lego Masters Season 2 winners and skilled builders together for an action-packed weekend.

The exhibition hall transforms into a wonderland of brick art. Trains snake through detailed landscapes. Castles pierce the air. Cities stretch as far as the eye can see. Builders have crafted scenes from Disney tales, Star Wars battles, Marvel adventures, and Middle-Earth quests.

Master Builder Dan Steininger, one of just eight worldwide, will lead thrilling bridge-building tasks. At the heart of the show stands a winding 125-foot RC track, ready for custom vehicle testing.

TV champions Mark and Steven Erickson will showcase their builds. Tim Croll plans three fast-paced contests where guests can craft unique minifigures.

Want to join the fun? Building stations dot the floor. Kids and adults alike can craft RC cars, then send them zooming down the track.

Entry costs starts at $19. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. both days.

The Tampa show marks its third run this year. Between the builds and battles, guests can meet their favorite brick-based characters.

Past events drew builders across the state. The 2025 show sticks to what works: mixing top-tier displays with hands-on zones that let everyone's creativity shine.

Jim Mayhew
