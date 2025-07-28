Tampa’s State Fairgrounds o Host Two-Day Lego Fan Show in August

This Aug. 9-10, brick enthusiasts will flock to the Florida State Fairgrounds. The third Brick Fan Expo brings Lego Masters Season 2 winners and skilled builders together for an action-packed weekend.

The exhibition hall transforms into a wonderland of brick art. Trains snake through detailed landscapes. Castles pierce the air. Cities stretch as far as the eye can see. Builders have crafted scenes from Disney tales, Star Wars battles, Marvel adventures, and Middle-Earth quests.

Master Builder Dan Steininger, one of just eight worldwide, will lead thrilling bridge-building tasks. At the heart of the show stands a winding 125-foot RC track, ready for custom vehicle testing.

TV champions Mark and Steven Erickson will showcase their builds. Tim Croll plans three fast-paced contests where guests can craft unique minifigures.

Want to join the fun? Building stations dot the floor. Kids and adults alike can craft RC cars, then send them zooming down the track.

Entry costs starts at $19. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. both days.

The Tampa show marks its third run this year. Between the builds and battles, guests can meet their favorite brick-based characters.