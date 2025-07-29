Safety Harbor Brewery Doubles Size, Plans to Add Kitchen and Distillery

One of Safety Harbor's hidden gems is getting a major makeover. Troubled Waters Brewing got the green light to expand into a neighboring 2,200-square-foot space at 690 Main Street. The July 22, 2025 vote by Safety Harbor's City Commission will double the size of their existing location.

The bigger space will include a kitchen, upgraded brewing equipment, and plans for a micro-distillery operation. Back in 2019, former fire chief Steve Shanks and his son Kevin brought their bar expertise to Florida, launching the business. Their combined experience running bars helped shape the brewery's success.

One thing about downtown Safety Harbor is you'll always have trouble finding parking, and unfortunately this upgrade won't change much about that. Even with a new outdoor patio, the location keeps all its parking - 18 spots on the property and one street space remain available.

After getting support from the Planning and Zoning Board on July 9, they're now just waiting for site plan approval to begin construction. The expansion signals major changes ahead.

The growth comes with artistic touches too. Dawn Handley got DeBartolo Family Foundation funding for another mural project. Their first artwork, approved February 17, brought local students together with artists.

The city needs to choose between Marshall Street, Folly Farm, or Safety Harbor City Park for the new artwork. Before painting starts, the public art committee needs to sign off on the designs.