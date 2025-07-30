A Shot at Appeal: Tory Lanez Heads Back to Court

Tory Lanez is set to return to court this summer as he attempts to overturn his 10-year prison sentence tied to the 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The California Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for August 18, giving Lanez and his legal team the opportunity to argue their case before a panel of judges, according to multiple reports.

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on felony charges after prosecutors proved he shot Megan in the foot following an argument outside a Hollywood Hills party. His request for bail during the appeal process was denied, with the court citing concerns about his potential flight risk and other legal factors.

A Controversial Case with Political Attention

The case has sparked widespread public discussion since the beginning, and now some lawmakers are weighing in. Florida Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna has recently spoken out in Lanez’s defense, claiming new evidence—including DNA results and Ring camera footage—raises doubts about the conviction.

In a public statement, Luna said the outcome of the trial was “largely driven by headlines” and criticized both the media and the legal process. She is reportedly working with lawmakers across party lines, including Democrats in California, to petition Governor Gavin Newsom for a pardon.

Megan’s Team Responds to Pardon Push

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has strongly rejected these efforts, calling them part of a “false and misleading” narrative. They maintain that the evidence presented during the trial was sound and that the new claims are not credible.

In their view, this is not a case of wrongful conviction, but of continued attempts to discredit the legal process and the victim.

Legal Fallout Continues for Lanez Supporter

Meanwhile, a separate legal battle is unfolding around Milagro Gramz, a blogger and vocal Lanez supporter. Last week, a judge ordered Gramz to pay $5,000 in attorney fees to Megan’s legal team. The fine came after Gramz failed to hand over digital records in a defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit Megan filed in October 2024.

Megan’s attorneys accuse Gramz of launching a coordinated smear campaign, including spreading false claims about Megan’s mental health, promoting unauthorized deepfake pornographic material, and circulating debunked rumors about missing gun evidence. They allege Gramz acted as a paid representative for Lanez during his time in jail. The blogger has suffered multiple legal setbacks, including losing her attorney due to financial difficulties.

Looking Ahead