Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Event Helps 4,000 Families

Free school supplies and services from GRAMMY-winning artist Lil Baby reached thousands at the fifth Back to School Fest this July. Over 4,000 kids and parents packed West End Production Park as The Jones Project, started by Lil Baby, ran the show.

"It means a lot to be able to come back and give back, because I know so much comes behind not having shoes and school utensils and stuff for school — because that be a lot of kids' reason to steer off," said Lil Baby according to The Atlanta Voice.

Students got what they needed for class, from backpacks to uniforms. Kids lined up for fresh haircuts while others got their hair braided. Between picking up supplies, young ones jumped in bounce houses and got their faces painted with bright designs.

Three local spots kept everyone fed. Zaxby's served up chicken, Slim & Husky's brought pizza, and Dr. Bombay cooled things down with ice cream. The Athlete's Foot and Fanatics made sure kids had new shoes to wear.

Despite his worldwide fame, Lil Baby makes it a point to pay his respects and give back to the community where he grew up. "To know that parents don't have to stress about this part makes me feel good," the Atlanta-born artist expressed.

"Lil Baby, Dominique, keep doing what you are doing — we love you for that," Yolanda Hill, a parent in attendance, spoke up. "A lot of artists just throw money and don't really come to these types of events, but he came and actually stayed and showed face," the impressed and grateful Yolanda added.

The kids were super geeked to see the star live in person, too. "I listen to you before all my games," a young boy said as he ran up to him. "What type of shoes he got on?" another curious kid whispered to his friend. "Aye Lil Baby, can I get a picture?" a group of children called, as the star engaged with them happily.

When asked about the overwhelming support he received from people present at the event, Lil Baby simply said, "I love them like they love me."

City leaders also showed their support. Council members Andrea Boone, Michael J. Bonds, and Marci Overstreet stopped by. School board member Eshe Collins joined the crowd, too.

Since 2021, The Jones Project has run this program. Working with The Jessie Rose Project, they've made each year count more than the last for Atlanta's youth.