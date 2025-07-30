This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 30

July 30 is a significant day in the history of hip-hop and R&B. One notable hip-hop artist born on this day in 1977 is Brother Ali, a Wisconsin-born rapper. His fifth album, Mourning in America and Dreaming in Color, released in 2012, is his highest charting to date. Also born on this day in 1994 is the rising-star rapper Skooly from the Atlanta hip-hop group Rich Kidz. Following several releases with the group in the early 2010s, he dropped his first mixtape, Blacc Jon Gotti, in 2015.