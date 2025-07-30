Three Tampa Sandwich Shops Land Spots on Yelp’s Top 100 National Rankings

Not in St. Pete but worth the try! The Cuban Sandwich from Cigar City Brewing in Tampa

In an unexpected development, three Tampa eateries secured spots on Yelp's prestigious Top 100 sandwich shops list for 2025. Each offers its own unique take on the classic combination of meat and bread.

Sitting at number six nationwide, Chicago Paulie's operates a simple walk-up window beside a gas station. They serve hungry customers just three hours daily, Monday through Saturday.

Lunch crowds wrap around the block for their thinly-sliced beef on crispy French rolls. Diners choose between spicy giardiniera or generous helpings of sweet grilled peppers and onions. They keep it simple - corned beef sandwiches, hearty Reubens, and hot dogs complete the menu.

"The Italian Beef was the best I've ever had outside of Chicago. Superb. Tender shaved beef, soft roll and delicious au jus, on it or as a side to dip it in. Excellent spicy giardiniera directly from Chicago loaded on top. Great service, great guy," said Yelp Elite Peter Z. in an online review.

Ranked at 29, Box of Cubans preserves authentic Cuban sandwich traditions. Their role remains significant as Tampa and Miami continue to debate the sandwich's true origins.

Gulf Coast Sourdough landed at spot 47, building sandwiches with bread that's baked fresh daily.

Each place has its specialty - Paulie's brings Chicago street fare, Box of Cubans maintains heritage, while Gulf Coast delivers modern takes on familiar favorites.