Lil Jon Almost Dropped ‘Get Low’ With a Totally Different Hook

Kayla Morgan
MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event//Lil Jon attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM

“To the window, to the wall…” We all know how the rest goes. But according to Lil Jon, that version of "Get Low" almost never existed. In fact, the rapper and producer says the first draft of the club anthem was a total flop—and he’s finally letting the world hear it.

Appearing on the One Song podcast, Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, dropped a surprising confession:

“I go in the studio and try to get a chorus to it. And I think I come up with the wackest chorus I've ever done in my entire career.”

One of the most unforgettable hooks in music history almost sounded completely different. And it wasn’t “get low”… it was “let it go.” Seriously.

The “Wackiest Thing” He’s Ever Done

On the podcast hosted by Diallo Riddle and Blake "LUXXURY" Robin, the crunk legend hit play on the original hook—one that’s never been heard by anyone outside the studio.

“This is the first place anyone but the engineers and whoever was in the studio with us has heard this,” he said.
“Yeah. I don't even remember who is saying this lyric.”

Originally, the chorus repeated “let it go” instead of the now-famous “get low.”

“We didn't come up with 'get low' yet. No. No. We thought 'Let It Go' is a smash,” he laughed. “We were just, you know, you coming up with ideas in the studio. We record this and it didn't make the light of day.”

The final version, a 2002 mega-hit with the East Side Boyz and the Ying Yang Twins, became a dancefloor staple, wedding favorite, and club anthem worldwide.

From Studio Slip-Up to Smash Hit

How did it go from forgettable to unforgettable? Lil Jon gives credit where it’s due: his engineer.

The iconic beat that kicks off the song—yeah, the one that makes everyone lose their minds—was originally buried at the end of the track.

“That was like the vamp out,” Lil Jon explained. “My engineer, my mix engineer, Ray C, he chose to put it at the beginning. And I remember going to the studio to hear the mix. And I heard that I was like, ‘Oh man, that is crazy.’”
“I was like, ‘How did you think to do that? Like, why didn't I think of that? Like, that's amazing.’ That makes the song even catchier. It catches you from the very beginning.”

He called the move “genius” and proudly noted, “I'm still working with him today.”

From Crunk to Custom Homes

These days, Lil Jon’s creativity goes beyond music. In 2022, he told PEOPLE about his HGTV show Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, where he helps homeowners design bold, unexpected living spaces.

"There's many facets of Lil Jon, as we all know from the Dave Chappelle sketches," he said. “It’s not all about screaming and partying on this HGTV show.”

He said the series is about connecting with people and helping them build homes where “they can create memories with their family.”

Looking back, what would young Lil Jon think of his home-designing future?

“He would think it’s cool,” he said. “Because that’s how you have longevity. You have to grow, because the music is not going to always be relevant.”

“I learned early on, you've gotta be able to adapt and change and grow and always stay ahead, because if you're kind of behind, you're going to get left behind.”

Lil Jon
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
