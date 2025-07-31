Metro Boomin Set to Drop ‘A Futuristic Summa’ Mixtape Featuring Mix of Today’s Hitmakers and Southern Rap Legends

Metro Boomin plans to release A Futuristic Summa this week. The new mixtape brings together current stars Future, Quavo, and Lil Baby with rap giants from the South.

You'll get to hear fresh beats mix with raw talent as the St. Louis producer links different rap eras on this project. T.I. steps in with hard verses. Waka Flocka adds his wild energy. Young Dro, Travis Porter, and BunnaB also bring their unique styles to the tracks.

While the mixtape was originally scheduled to drop on July 22, it got delayed, and now fans eagerly await the final release date. According to HotNewHipHop, "we'll see what ends up happening on A Futuristic Summa... Whenever Metro Boomin decides to release it. Maybe we get it as early as midnight tonight (Monday, July 28) or as late as Friday evening."

The record producer finally posted a reel to announce the new release date as August 1 on his Instagram, with the caption, "A FUTURISTIC FRIDAY. DROP SOME IF YOU ARE READY!!!"

Names keep popping up on Metro's Twitter and Instagram feeds. 2 Chainz joins the mix with fresh talent. JMoney, Rich Kidz, YK Niece, and Rocko add their voices to the tracks. Each artist brings a special touch to the sound.

Roscoe Dash collaborates with the four-time GRAMMY winner on the track "Slide," released on July 4. The first single shows what's coming — crisp beats meet street wisdom in a perfect mix.

At first, Metro said he'd work with all new artists. While some of his old friends made the cut, many new voices also joined the mix for the first time, and the list might even grow bigger. Metro keeps the buzz going with hints about secret guests on his social feeds, with the latest addition being top star Gucci Mane.