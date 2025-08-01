T-Pain and GloRilla Set to Get Major Recognition at 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

At the upcoming BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles this August, T-Pain and GloRilla will take center stage to receive special honors. The event marks a big night for both artists, as they take home the BMI President Award and Impact Award, respectively.

"T-Pain's creative vision and unwavering commitment to pushing musical boundaries continue to resonate with multiple generations of fans around the world. We're thrilled to be able to resonate with multiple generations of fans around the world," said Catherine Brewton, as noted in Variety.

His numbers tell the story of his career success. Ten songs hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His singles flew off the shelves, with more than 50 million copies sold throughout his career. Two decades in music brought him two GRAMMYs, 28 BMI Awards, and three times he grabbed BMI's Songwriter of the Year title.

Brewton spoke highly of Memphis native GloRilla, too. "This year's Impact Award recipient GloRilla's bold voice and fearless creativity is currently shaping and inspiring the future of hip-hop, making her the perfect choice for this honor," she stated.

In 2022, GloRilla shot to fame with "FNF (Let's Go)." Yo Gotti spotted her talent and signed her to CMG. Her first album, GLORIOUS, broke records and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the highest opening-week total in 2024. Before her, no female rapper had ever sold 69,000 units in week one.

The August 28 show will put a spotlight on 35 hit songs from BMI's vast music vault of 22.4 million works. They'll name the best R&B/Hip-Hop songwriter, producer, and publisher that night, too.

Three top execs, BMI's president, Mike O'Neill, VP Catherine Brewton, and Executive VP Mike Steinberg, will run the private event. T-Pain will join past winners like Ellie Goulding and Benny Blanco to get the President's Award, while Glorilla becomes another recipient of the Impact Award, joining the ranks of Ice Spice, Tems, and RAYE.