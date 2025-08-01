Tampa Bay Lightning Takes NHL’s Stanley Award for Best Game Presentation

At the NHL's yearly awards show, Tampa Bay struck gold. After missing out twice, the Lightning clinched the Stanley Award for their outstanding game shows. This marks their first win since the award started.

"It's a pretty well-oiled machine here at the Tampa Bay Lightning," said Greg Wolf, according to ABC Action News.

Behind the scenes at Amalie Arena, 60 staff members work their magic. They craft each moment from start to finish, turning games into unforgettable shows.

"It's from the moment you walk into Thunder Alley, you interact with Stephen, our in-game host, from public address announcer Paul Porter, to National Anthem singer Sonya Bryson, to organist Kristoph, myself, the Blue Crew, just the entire environment at Amalie Arena," Wolf said.

The trophy shines with a special touch: glass pieces from NHL Outdoor Games. Teams win this prize by making fans jump out of their seats.

Wolf, a veteran of 19 seasons, leads a skilled team that fills game breaks with action. Fans watch player stories, join contests, and get caught up in the fun between plays.

Each home game brings something special: a Community Hero spot with morning TV host Deiah Riley.

The Lightning beat out tough rivals for the award. Even the Vegas Golden Knights, who won it twice before, couldn't match Tampa Bay's spark this time.