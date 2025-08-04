ContestsEvents
Beat The Freaks And Win A Pair of Tickets To The Wawa 250

Listen this week as your morning Krewe is hooking you up with a pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 powered by Coca Cola on August 22, 2025, and a…

Listen this week as your morning Krewe is hooking you up with a pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 powered by Coca Cola on August 22, 2025, and a pair of tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 23, 2025!

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks. Listen for your chance to get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA. Get your tickets now at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/4-8/8/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 and a pair of tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 22nd and 23rd, 2025
  • Prize Value: $92
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: NASCAR
