BABS HAS YOUR PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE ROD WAVE TICKETS

The Introduction to the WAVE: Redemption Experience, and this is your shot to be in the building! Tune into Babs and win a pair of tickets to see Rod Wave live in concert at Amalie Arena on August 29, 2025!

Listen weekdays to your favorite party station WiLD 94.1 for your cue to call and Beat the Freaks in our on-air challenge. Prove you’ve got what it takes, and you could be on your way to see one of the hottest names in hip-hop live on stage!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 08/04-08/08/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/04-08/08/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Rod Wave @ Amalie Arena on August 29, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $90.70
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: ITBO Media

