Doechii Shows No Love To Tampa On Her First Headline Tour

We've been WAITING for Doechii to release tour dates after her incredible album release and GRAMMY wins, and we almost got our wish. To wrap up her Lollapalooza set, Doechii ran off the stage and into a beat up Nissan Altima with "Doechii Tour" spray painted on the sides. The tour kicks off October 14 in Chicago and wraps up November 10 in Seattle.

Her "Live From the Swamp" tour represents a major upgrade from her previous year's performances. Tickets go on sale August 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and livefromtheswamp.com.

Key venues include Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The tour makes its way through Toronto, Boston, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and San Diego. But one really important city seemed to be missing from the dates...

There's no denying Doechii has love for Tampa, as she's shouted out her iconic roots in many songs and acceptance speeches. So why is there no love for her hometown in her first most-anticipated tour?

A lot of artists plan second legs for major tours before the first leg is even over, and that's the feeling we're getting with this announcement. Once the hype of the first leg has died down, we hope to see some new dates announced with something special for Tampa.

One Reddit user commented it would be awesome to see Doechii play multiple shows/venues in the Tampa Bay area. With a packed crowd welcoming her home during Doja Cat's tour in 2023, we think she could easily sell out Amalie Arena for a homecoming show. But an intimate show at Jannus Live or The RItz would also be a special treat for the 813.

The complete tour dates are: Oct 14: Chicago - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Oct 17: Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum Oct 19: Boston - MGM Music Hall at Fenway Oct 21: Washington, D.C. - The Anthem Oct 23: Charlotte - Bojangles Coliseum Oct 27: Atlanta - Coca-Cola Roxy Oct 29: Irving - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Oct 31: Houston - 713 Music Hall Nov 3: Phoenix - Arizona Financial Theatre Nov 5: San Diego - Gallagher Square Nov 7: San Francisco - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Nov 10: Seattle - WAMU Theater