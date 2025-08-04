Listen To Win A $50 Gift Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firm

All week... Listen to Orlando and the Freak Show or Babs as Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is giving you the chance to win a $50 Gift Card for all your back-to-school needs.
Brought to you by our partners who care MORE at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm! FREE consultations 24/7 at 866-954MORE (6673) or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 8/4-8/15/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:8/4-8/15/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 20
- What The Prize Is: $50 Gift Card
- Prize Value: $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, Your Accident Attorneys dot com