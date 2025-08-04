ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win A $50 Gift Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firm

All week… Listen to Orlando and the Freak Show or Babs as Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is giving you the chance to win a $50 Gift Card for all…

smckenzie

All week... Listen to Orlando and the Freak Show or Babs as Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is giving you the chance to win a $50 Gift Card for all your back-to-school needs.

Brought to you by our partners who care MORE at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm! FREE consultations 24/7 at 866-954MORE (6673) or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/4-8/15/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:8/4-8/15/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 20
  • What The Prize Is: $50 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, Your Accident Attorneys dot com

Back To School
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Beat The Freaks And Win A Pair of Tickets To The Wawa 250
ContestsBeat The Freaks And Win A Pair of Tickets To The Wawa 250smckenzie
BABS HAS YOUR PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE ROD WAVE TICKETS
ContestsBABS HAS YOUR PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE ROD WAVE TICKETSsmckenzie
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect