Future Judges We’d Love on ‘Rhythm + Flow’

When Rhythm + Flow first hit Netflix in 2019, it immediately set itself apart from other music competition shows. It wasn’t about perfect vocals or catchy pop songs. It was about bars. Confidence. Stage presence. Storytelling. Hip-hop finally had a space on reality TV where authenticity mattered just as much as talent. I was all in. I watched every episode of Season 1, where T.I., Cardi B, and Chance the Rapper traveled to different cities scouting for raw rap talent, eventually crowning D Smoke as the winner. The format worked, the contestants were fire, and the culture felt respected.

But then the show disappeared. Or so I thought. Life got busy, and somehow I missed the fact that Netflix brought the series back in 2024. Season 2 premiered on November 20 and wrapped up by December 4, but I didn’t catch it until months later. Once I did, I binged the whole thing, and honestly, the new lineup of judges might’ve been even stronger than before.

This time around, the panel featured Latto, DJ Khaled, and Ludacris. Latto brought real experience as a former competition show contestant herself (she won The Rap Game back in 2016) and gave grounded, no-nonsense feedback. DJ Khaled added big energy and even bigger expectations. He made sure contestants understood that branding and confidence matter just as much as rhymes. And Ludacris? He brought years of rap experience and performance wisdom, serving as the voice of reason and structure throughout the season.

Guest judges like GloRilla, Big Sean, and Busta Rhymes showed up, each adding their own flavor. And in a huge moment for battle rap fans, Eminem even popped up for a battle round, channeling serious 8 Mile energy and reminding everyone what pure lyrical skill looks like.

The show had everything: raw talent, heartfelt stories, killer performances, and $250,000 on the line.

Wait! They Also Brought Rhythm + Flow to Poland

Just when I thought I was finally caught up on Rhythm + Flow, Netflix hit us with another twist.There’s an international version, and this time it’s happening in Poland.

In May 2025, Rhythm + Flow: Polska officially launched, bringing the same format to a new corner of the world. Instead of Atlanta or L.A., aspiring rappers from across Poland step into the spotlight to spit bars, battle head-to-head, and write original tracks. All in hopes of catching the attention of three major names in Polish hip-hop: Bedoes 2115, DZIARMA, and Sokół. According to the show’s official description, contestants are competing for “fame and a 500,000 złoty prize” which comes out to roughly $125,000 USD.

The vibe is similar to the original U.S. version, but it’s also clearly rooted in Poland’s own hip-hop scene

It reminded me just how rare it is to see a show that takes rap seriously while still being fun to watch. That’s why I’m hoping Netflix gives us a Season 3 in the U.S. And when they do, there are some incredible artists who absolutely need to be at that judges' table.

Who Should Judge Future Seasons of Rhythm + Flow?

If Rhythm + Flow is going to keep raising the bar, the next season should feature a panel of judges who can challenge artists to push their sound, sharpen their lyrics, and think beyond just one viral moment. One artist who could bring something completely fresh is Tyler, The Creator. Known for being unpredictable, brutally honest, and wildly imaginative, Tyler would force contestants to dig deeper creatively. He’s never cared about fitting into a box, and that’s the kind of perspective that could help elevate the next generation of rappers. Plus, he’s made it clear over the years that while he doesn’t consider himself a traditional rapper, he values lyricism and creativity above all.

Megan Thee Stallion would also be an incredible addition to the panel. She’s someone who understands both the technical side of rap, tight flows, clever wordplay, and the business of building a brand. She went from posting freestyles online to performing on global stages and winning Grammys. Her insight would be especially valuable for women on the show, offering guidance not just on how to rap well, but how to navigate the industry with confidence.

Then there’s Lupe Fiasco. If you want someone who can break down a verse like it’s a college essay and still make it sound cool, Lupe’s the one. He’s thoughtful, deeply skilled, and has always treated rap as both an art form and a craft. His presence would bring a more cerebral energy to the show, one that rewards lyricism and technical ability at a high level.

And while the core judges are important, guest judges help keep things unpredictable and exciting. Artists like Busta Rhymes, with his explosive energy and breath control, would challenge performers to own the stage. Big Sean could bring a mentor-like vibe, offering sharp critique while still encouraging growth. And if Eminem returns again in a bigger role, his history and status as a battle rap legend would raise the stakes instantly.

Even Doja Cat could be a fascinating wildcard. She blends genres, writes her own rhymes, and knows how to perform in a way that commands attention. She’d offer a perspective on what it means to be a multi-hyphenate artist in today’s rap landscape. And if we really want a dream lineup, J. Cole, known for his introspective lyrics and thoughtful approach—would bring a calm but cutting edge to the judges’ panel. He might not yell or throw his hands in the air, but you’d feel the weight of his words when he gave advice.

At the end of the day, Rhythm + Flow is about finding the full package: someone who can rap, perform, connect with an audience, and keep going long after the show ends. A strong panel of judges can help shape that kind of artist. And if the names mentioned above join the table, we might just witness the birth of the next big star.